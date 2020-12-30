Wait times vary as early voting set to end this week

Early voting for the Jan. 5 runoff will end Thursday, Dec. 31, and more than 24,000 people have cast their ballots since early voting began Dec. 14.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 29, 6,406 people had voted at North Hall Community Center, 10,337 people had voted at Spout Springs Library, 2,988 people had voted at East Hall Community Center and 7,681 people had voted at the downtown Gainesville location, according to Hall County Elections Coordinator Paige Thompson.
Early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 31 at four locations in the county:
East Hall Community Center, 3911 P Davidson Road, Gainesville
North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville
Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
On Tuesday, Dec. 30, wait times were 30 minutes at 100 Brenau Ave., 45 minutes at Spout Springs Library, 25 minutes at North Hall Community Center and no wait at East Hall Community Center, according to county spokesman Brian Stewart.
“The site is fully staffed,” Stewart said of Spout Springs Library, which had the longest wait. “An additional poll pad has been allocated, which has helped ease some of the congestion. If lines begin to get long, poll workers will inform citizens of wait times at the other precincts. Staff is constantly evaluating options to keep lines as short as possible, and will continue to do so throughout the election.”
Voters who want to cast their ballots on Election Day will need to go to their assigned polling place. Polling place information and sample ballots are posted on the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office My Voter Page site.