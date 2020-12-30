Wait times vary as early voting set to end this week

Early voting for the Jan. 5 runoff will end Thursday, Dec. 31, and more than 24,000 people have cast their ballots since early voting began Dec. 14.



As of Tuesday, Dec. 29, 6,406 people had voted at North Hall Community Center, 10,337 people had voted at Spout Springs Library, 2,988 people had voted at East Hall Community Center and 7,681 people had voted at the downtown Gainesville location, according to Hall County Elections Coordinator Paige Thompson.

Early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 31 at four locations in the county:



