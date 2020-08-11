Voters, polling officials say early portion of Tuesday runoff voting “smooth so far"

Many Hall County residents who voted in runoff elections on Tuesday morning reported the process took just a few minutes from start to finish.

There are three runoff races on Tuesday’s ballot in Hall.

For Georgia’s 9th congressional district, which includes all of Hall County and many other Northeast Georgia counties, candidates from both major parties are vying for their party’s nomination to be on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election. Andrew Clyde and Matt Gurtler are vying for the Republican nomination on Tuesday, while Devin Pandy and Brooke Siskin are competing for the Democratic nomination.

Republicans Stacy Hall and Bo Hatchett are competing for their party's nomination for the Georgia Senate District 50 seat, which represents part of East Hall. The winner of that race will face Democrat Dee Daley on Nov. 3.