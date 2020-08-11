Voters, polling officials say early portion of Tuesday runoff voting “smooth so far"

Many Hall County residents who voted in runoff elections on Tuesday morning reported the process took just a few minutes from start to finish.
There are three runoff races on Tuesday’s ballot in Hall.
For Georgia’s 9th congressional district, which includes all of Hall County and many other Northeast Georgia counties, candidates from both major parties are vying for their party’s nomination to be on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election. Andrew Clyde and Matt Gurtler are vying for the Republican nomination on Tuesday, while Devin Pandy and Brooke Siskin are competing for the Democratic nomination.
Republicans Stacy Hall and Bo Hatchett are competing for their party's nomination for the Georgia Senate District 50 seat, which represents part of East Hall. The winner of that race will face Democrat Dee Daley on Nov. 3.
With nearly 10,000 votes between absentee ballots and early voting already accounted for prior to Tuesday, county officials predicted short lines on Election Day, and according to poll managers and voters at various precincts, they were right.
“There was nobody in there when I arrived,” said Philip Wilheit Jr., who voted at Journey Church on Mt. Vernon Road. “I went straight in and voted right away. No problem at all.”
Lisa Nichol, who voted at the East Hall Community Center, had a similar experience.
“It was as easy as can be,” she said. “In and out, quick. No issues at all.”
Latoya Castillo, poll manager at Brenau Downtown Center, said no voters had needed more than a few minutes to cast their ballots as of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, attributing the slow day to a high volume of early voting. Of the approximately 2,000 voters assigned to the Brenau Downtown Center voting precinct, Castillo said about half voted early.
“It’s just been 2, 3 minutes and you’re done,” Castillo said. “Not too much of a wait time at all.”
Charles Gridley, poll manager at Flowery Branch Elementary School, reported the same — no hiccups and no wait times throughout the morning.
He said an increased familiarity with voting machines that were new for the election on June 9 made things easier on poll workers this time around, and as of noon on Tuesday, Gridley said the Flowery Branch Elementary precinct had experienced “no mechanical issues and no technical issues.”
Gridley said the precinct had been warned that many voters who were registered to vote absentee may choose to come in to vote in person instead, and so his team of poll workers was prepared to handle that process. But only one such voter came in Tuesday morning, he said.
“It’s been a trickle all day long, which is what I personally anticipated,” he said. “There hasn’t been a big absence, but there hasn’t been a big rush. It’s been a very steady stream.”
It was business as usual at the North Hall Community Center Tuesday morning as well, according to poll manager Kim Cantrell, even though the facility was forced to close down early last week due to multiple Hall County Parks & Leisure staff testing positive for COVID-19.
The North Hall Community Center reopened for early voting on Aug. 5 after closing Aug.3, and Cantrell said as of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., everything had gone “smooth so far.”
Annette Williams, one of the first voters at the North Hall Community Center, said the process was simple and quick. Williams said she didn’t have any issues voting in the June 9 election either, adding that the relative ease of voting in Hall County is part of what inspires her to come out and make sure her ballot is cast in every election.
“In other areas, people do face challenges with long lines,” Williams said. “I consider my vote today to be like a show of solidarity with people who in other areas do face long lines, maybe inexperienced poll workers. My vote today is kind of like a show of support for people in other areas who it’s not just as easy as walking in and walking out.”
To find their Election Day polling place, voters can call the elections office at 770-531-6945, or go to the Georgia Secretary of State Office’s My Voter Page site. Polls opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and will close at 7 p.m.