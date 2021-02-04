Voter guide 2021: What seats are up for election in Hall’s cities and how much running costs

According to county spokeswoman Katie Crumley, municipalities must set and publish their qualifying dates and times at least two weeks prior to the opening of the qualifying period.



The municipal qualifying period runs Aug. 16-20, and Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz confirmed that municipalities are required to hold at least a three-day window for candidates to qualify that week.

Voter registration information and election dates can be found on the Hall County election website.

For up-to-date election news and updates from the state, residents can visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

All elections are scheduled to be held on Nov. 2, and The Times will provide wire-to-wire coverage on municipal elections and confirmed candidates at gainesvilletimes.com.

Gainesville

On the ballot: Mayor, City Council Ward 1 and 4, currently held by Danny Dunagan, Sam Couvillion and George Wangemann, respectively; Gainesville Board of Education District 1 and 4, held by Andy Stewart and Heather Ramsey

How it works: Candidates can go to the Administration Building at 300 Henry Ward Way on Roosevelt Square between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 16-18 to qualify. The fee is $864 for mayor, $819 for City Council and $278.10 for Board of Education.

Flowery Branch

On the ballot: Flowery Branch mayor and three at-large City Council seats, held by Mike Miller, Joe Anglin, Amy Farah and Leslie Jarchow.

How it works: Candidates can go Aug. 16-18 to Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 Pine St.

Qualifying fees are $180 for mayor and $144 for council.

Oakwood

On the ballot: Mayor and City Council Ward 1 and 2, held by Lamar Scroggs, Todd Wilson and Sheri Millwood

How it works: Candidates can go to City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle, Aug. 16-18. Qualifying fees are $329 for mayor and $216 for council.

Braselton

The mayor’s post currently held by three-term incumbent Bill Orr will be up for grabs, after Orr announced that he would not seek reelection in November.

On the ballot: Mayor, City Council District 2 and 4, held by Orr, Peggy Slappey and Hardy Johnson

How it works: Candidates can go 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18 to Braselton Town Hall, 4982 Ga. Highway 53. The qualifying fees are $360 for mayor and $180 for council.

Buford

On the ballot: Two Board of Commissioners seats, held by L. Chris Burge and Bradley W. Weeks, and two Board of Education seats, held by Pat Pirkle and Bruce Fricks.

How it works: Candidates can go to Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway. The qualifying fees are $35. A qualification window for Buford candidates to qualify has not been published yet.

Lula

On the ballot: Mayor and City Council Districts 2 and 3, held by Jim Grier, Marvin Moore and Garnett Smith

How it works: Candidates can go to Lula City Hall, 6055 Main St., beginning Aug. 16. The qualifying fees are $150 for mayor and $100 for council. City attorney Joey Hoanes told The Times on Jan. 26 that he is still “working with” Hall County officials on an exact date to end the qualifying period.

Clermont

On the ballot: Mayor, Town Council Ward 3 and 4, held by James Nix, Marcia Kesler and James Castleberry

How it works: Candidates must live in the wards that they would represent, although voting will be at large. In all, there are four wards and an at-large member. A map of wards is available on Clermont’s website. Candidates can go to Clermont Town Hall, 109 King St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The qualifying fee is $54 for mayor and $43.20 for council. The qualifying dates have not been set yet.

Gillsville

On the ballot: Mayor and Council Post 1 and 2, held by Roy Turpin, Rickey Sutton and Larry Poole.

How it works: The qualifying fees are $18 for mayor and $9 for the council post.