Voter guide 2021: City election details for Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Lula, Braselton, Buford and Gillsville
11082017 VOTING 0002.jpg
Jason and Pat Bramhall cast their ballots during Election Day at Brenau Downtown Center in Gainesville, on Nov. 7, 2017. - photo by David Barnes

Municipal elections will be held in Georgia this November. These elections are nonpartisan. Races below represent the contested seats in cities in and on the border of Hall County. For information about your voting status and sample ballots, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. For more information about a specific municipal election, visit the websites listed below.

Key dates

  • Oct. 4: Voter registration deadline

  • Oct. 12: Early voting begins

  • Oct. 22: Last day applications for absentee ballots will be accepted

  • Nov. 2: Election Day

Absentee voting

When: Drop boxes open during early voting and ballots can be dropped off until 7 p.m. Election Day 

Where: Drop box location designated by each municipality; note, absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at election sites on Election Day

Early voting

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Oct. 12-29 and Saturdays Oct. 16 and 23

Where: Location designated by each municipality

Election Day 

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Locations designated by each municipality

Gainesville

Early voting: Gainesville City Hall, 300 Henry Ward Way

Election Day voting: First Baptist Church of Gainesville, 751 Green St.; Fair Street Neighborhood Center, 715 Fair St.; Brenau Downtown Center, 301 Main St.

More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections 

Mayor

  • Sam Couvillon

  • Devin Pandy

Story coming soon.

Flowery Branch 

Early and Election Day voting: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 Pine St. 

More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections 

Council, Post 3

  • Chip McCallum

  • William McDaniel

Story coming soon.

Braselton 

Drop box: Ponchie Beck Election Center, 441 Gordon St., Jefferson

Early voting: Ponchie Beck Election Center, 441 Gordon St., Jefferson

Election Day voting: Police & Municipal Building, 5040 Ga. Highway 53, Braselton

More info: www.jacksoncountygov.com/195/Current-Election-Information 

Mayor

  • Hardy Johnson 

  • Kurt Ward

Learn more about the race and the candidates. Read the story.

Council, District 2

  • Peggy Slappey 

  • George Harper

Learn more about the race and the candidates. Read the story.

Council, District 4

  • Jeff Gardner 

  • James Murphy

Learn more about the race and the candidates. Read the story.

Buford 

Early and Election Day voting: Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway

More info: www.cityofbuford.com/Elections.aspx 

Board of Education 

  • Kathleen Welch

  • Lien Diaz

Story coming soon.

Lula 

Early and Election Day voting: Lula City Hall, 6055 Main St., Lula

More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections 

Mayor

  • Jim Grier, incumbent 

  • Joe Thomas

Story coming soon.

Council, District 2

  • Patti Thomas

  • Marvin Moore 

  • Denise Shockley

Story coming soon.

Council, District 3

  • Mordecai Wilson, incumbent 

  • Gene Bramlett 

Story coming soon.

Gillsville

Early and Election Day voting: Gillsville City Park, 7864 County Line Road

More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections 

Council, Post 1

  • Kody Rylee 

  • Phil Ferguson 

Story coming soon.

Council, Post 2

  • Larry Poole

  • Jeff “JT” Perry, incumbent

Story coming soon.


