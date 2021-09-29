Voter guide 2021: City election details for Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Lula, Braselton, Buford and Gillsville

Municipal elections will be held in Georgia this November. These elections are nonpartisan. Races below represent the contested seats in cities in and on the border of Hall County. For information about your voting status and sample ballots, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. For more information about a specific municipal election, visit the websites listed below.

Key dates

Oct. 4: Voter registration deadline

Oct. 12: Early voting begins

Oct. 22: Last day applications for absentee ballots will be accepted

Nov. 2: Election Day

Absentee voting

When: Drop boxes open during early voting and ballots can be dropped off until 7 p.m. Election Day

Where: Drop box location designated by each municipality; note, absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at election sites on Election Day

Early voting

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Oct. 12-29 and Saturdays Oct. 16 and 23

Where: Location designated by each municipality

Election Day

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Locations designated by each municipality

Gainesville

Early voting: Gainesville City Hall, 300 Henry Ward Way

Election Day voting: First Baptist Church of Gainesville, 751 Green St.; Fair Street Neighborhood Center, 715 Fair St.; Brenau Downtown Center, 301 Main St.

More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections

Mayor

Sam Couvillon

Devin Pandy

Story coming soon.

Flowery Branch

Early and Election Day voting: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 Pine St.

More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections

Council, Post 3

Chip McCallum

William McDaniel

Story coming soon.

Braselton

Drop box: Ponchie Beck Election Center, 441 Gordon St., Jefferson

Early voting: Ponchie Beck Election Center, 441 Gordon St., Jefferson

Election Day voting: Police & Municipal Building, 5040 Ga. Highway 53, Braselton

More info: www.jacksoncountygov.com/195/Current-Election-Information

Mayor

Hardy Johnson

Kurt Ward

Learn more about the race and the candidates. Read the story.

Council, District 2

Peggy Slappey

George Harper

Learn more about the race and the candidates. Read the story.

Council, District 4

Jeff Gardner

James Murphy

Learn more about the race and the candidates. Read the story.

Buford

Early and Election Day voting: Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway

More info: www.cityofbuford.com/Elections.aspx

Board of Education

Kathleen Welch

Lien Diaz

Story coming soon.

Lula

Early and Election Day voting: Lula City Hall, 6055 Main St., Lula

More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections

Mayor

Jim Grier, incumbent

Joe Thomas

Story coming soon.

Council, District 2

Patti Thomas

Marvin Moore

Denise Shockley

Story coming soon.

Council, District 3

Mordecai Wilson, incumbent

Gene Bramlett

Story coming soon.

Gillsville

Early and Election Day voting: Gillsville City Park, 7864 County Line Road

More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections

Council, Post 1

Kody Rylee

Phil Ferguson

Story coming soon.

Council, Post 2

Larry Poole

Jeff “JT” Perry, incumbent

Story coming soon.



