Voter guide 2021: City election details for Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Lula, Braselton, Buford and Gillsville

Municipal elections will be held in Georgia this November. These elections are nonpartisan. Races below represent the contested seats in cities in and on the border of Hall County. For information about your voting status and sample ballots, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. For more information about a specific municipal election, visit the websites listed below.
Key dates
Oct. 4: Voter registration deadline
Oct. 12: Early voting begins
Oct. 22: Last day applications for absentee ballots will be accepted
Nov. 2: Election Day
Absentee voting
When: Drop boxes open during early voting and ballots can be dropped off until 7 p.m. Election Day
Where: Drop box location designated by each municipality; note, absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at election sites on Election Day
Early voting
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Oct. 12-29 and Saturdays Oct. 16 and 23
Where: Location designated by each municipality
Election Day
When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Locations designated by each municipality
Gainesville
Early voting: Gainesville City Hall, 300 Henry Ward Way
Election Day voting: First Baptist Church of Gainesville, 751 Green St.; Fair Street Neighborhood Center, 715 Fair St.; Brenau Downtown Center, 301 Main St.
More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections
Mayor
Sam Couvillon
Devin Pandy
Flowery Branch
Early and Election Day voting: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 Pine St.
More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections
Council, Post 3
Chip McCallum
William McDaniel
Braselton
Drop box: Ponchie Beck Election Center, 441 Gordon St., Jefferson
Early voting: Ponchie Beck Election Center, 441 Gordon St., Jefferson
Election Day voting: Police & Municipal Building, 5040 Ga. Highway 53, Braselton
More info: www.jacksoncountygov.com/195/Current-Election-Information
Mayor
Hardy Johnson
Kurt Ward
Learn more about the race and the candidates. Read the story.
Council, District 2
Peggy Slappey
George Harper
Learn more about the race and the candidates. Read the story.
Council, District 4
Jeff Gardner
James Murphy
Learn more about the race and the candidates. Read the story.
Buford
Early and Election Day voting: Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway
More info: www.cityofbuford.com/Elections.aspx
Board of Education
Kathleen Welch
Lien Diaz
Lula
Early and Election Day voting: Lula City Hall, 6055 Main St., Lula
More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections
Mayor
Jim Grier, incumbent
Joe Thomas
Council, District 2
Patti Thomas
Marvin Moore
Denise Shockley
Council, District 3
Mordecai Wilson, incumbent
Gene Bramlett
Gillsville
Early and Election Day voting: Gillsville City Park, 7864 County Line Road
More info: www.hallcounty.org/249/Elections
Council, Post 1
Kody Rylee
Phil Ferguson
Council, Post 2
Larry Poole
Jeff “JT” Perry, incumbent
