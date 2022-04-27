VIDEO: Times Talks | US House 9th District debate
Republican candidates for the U.S. House 9th District, representing much of Northeast Georgia, join Times Editor Shannon Casas and reporter Conner Evans for a debate ahead of the May election. Candidates include Michael Boggus, Andrew Clyde, Gregory Howard, John London and Ben Souther. The winner of the May 24 primary will face Democrat challenger Mike Ford in November.