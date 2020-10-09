U.S. House 9th District: What pushed Devin Pandy to pursue bid for Congress

Devin Pandy is hoping to take on a major role starting in January, and it has nothing to do with acting.



The retired Army officer who has dabbled in Hollywood movies and TV shows has committed himself to seeking a two-year term as U.S. House 9th District representative, replacing Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, who is running for U.S. Senate.

“I have pretty much dedicated everything to the campaign,” said Pandy, 46, who is facing Republican Andrew Clyde of Jackson County in the Nov. 3 general election for the Northeast Georgia seat.

Pandy found his political interests stirred during President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings last year and in particular watching Collins at work as House Judiciary Committee ranking member.

“I decided there on the spot I needed to become involved,” Pandy said during a recent interview with The Times in Gainesville.

He explored supporting a candidate rather than becoming one himself. When he was approached about entering the 9th District race, “my first thought was ‘No, I don’t know what I’m doing, I’ve never run for public office,’” Pandy said.

“But then I thought about it and realized if I don’t stand up and say something, then I become complicit in what’s happening (politically), and I refuse to do that.”

The sense of duty may be traced to his father. Pandy said he and his father had a strained relationship until his death in 2017, but he always wanted to emulate his father’s love of country and dedication to the military.

Pandy’s father joined the Army in 1978, after the family had immigrated from Pandy’s native Belize in Central America.