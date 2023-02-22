These Hall lawmakers appeared in Trump campaign call logs released by Jan. 6 committee

Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, acknowledged taking the call after it appeared that President Joe Biden had won Georgia by 11,779 votes. During that call, Dunahoo pledged to do “whatever he can do,” according to the report. He said his only intention was to request an additional week or so to reexamine the results.

“There was nothing really discussed, except would (I) ask – if it merits itself – to extend 5-6 days to make sure numbers are correct,” Dunahoo said. “...I didn’t say, ‘Yeah, it was all rigged or this or that.’ I just said there are things that happened…and with that, really, nothing happened. I think I said onto that resolution that just said…I’d support that, if it took several extra days, to look into it.”

Dunahoo went on to say that while he accepts the outcome of the 2020 election, he believes “there are still questions that probably should be answered.”

Without elaborating further on those specific questions, he said he believes Senate Bill 202 addressed a number of issues he had with Georgia’s voting laws, which included dropboxes and absentee ballots.

“202 covered most everything pretty well,” he said. “We only allowed dropboxes for that COVID year. We should’ve done away with that. We shouldn’t have sent out absentee ballots to everybody in the state of Georgia…I think we could have solved that a little better by saying, ‘Look, we’re going back to the old ways that worked for years before we got into this one year,’ not knowing anything about COVID but doing stupid things.”



