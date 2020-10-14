These candidates on the ballot want to help protect Hall’s soil and water

In addition to the traditional political candidates on the ballot Nov. 3, voters will also be able to select supervisors for the Hall County Soil and Water Conservation District, a group that advocates for protection of natural resources and sustainability practices.



The district is one of 40 in the state. The districts are units of state government that educate about conservation at community events and in classrooms, review erosion and sedimentation control plans for developments and help landowners and farmers implement conservation practices on their properties.

Hall County’s district, which was formed in 1983, has five supervisors. Some recent projects include presenting at Ag Day, where local students learn about agriculture, installing five pollinator garden beds at the Hall County Agricultural Services Building and hosting an endangered species workshop at Elachee Nature Center.