State Rep. Timothy Barr announces run for Congress

“Under President Biden, we have a federal government that is actively eroding our liberty,” Barr said in a press release. “I, for one, refuse to be a generation who hands our country over to socialism, and this is why I have decided to run for Congress.”



He adds that “as a strong believer in principled conservative leadership,” he will join the House Freedom Caucus if elected. He said he also would “actively take on the 'cancel culture' that seeks to silence conservatives.”

Neither the release nor his website give his stance on any specific issues. He said in a text he supported Georgia’s Heartbeat Bill limiting abortions and has been a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and “never voting for a tax increase.”

“A Christian, husband, father, and conservative fighter, (Barr) is known for his strong stance on limited government and preserving liberty,” his release says.

Barr, a 40-year-old construction company owner who took office in 2013, won re-election in November 2020. His term ends Dec. 31, 2022.