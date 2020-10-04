State House District 29 preview: Pat Calmes wants to address these issues in state legislature

Calmes said she would also like to see additional resources to address mental health and substance abuse treatment, especially for adolescents. Many who go to prison did not have to end up there, she said, and incarceration is not only costly to the state but can make it difficult for people to find stability when they’re released. She is a retired parole officer and before that, she was a caseworker for the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

She said her law enforcement career has also given her perspective on the weight of the job and how law enforcement should interact with their communities.

“I want all of the communities here in Hall County to feel safe, and I believe that if one of the communities does not feel safe, none of them are safe,” she said. “… Law enforcement has to have accountability. If they shoot someone, that person is not just wounded and they have died, and it’s a bad shoot, they need to be held accountable. That’s what I was taught.”

She said her career also showed her the seriousness of carrying a weapon, she said.

“Having the training I’ve had, I’m aware of how easily accidents can happen with a weapon,” she said. “… They can get into the hands of people who are not trained, and they can get into the hands of children.”

Calmes said she is worried about violence in schools and would want to look at gun law reforms if elected.

“Our founders, the ones who wrote our Constitution and gave people the right to carry arms, I think they would be appalled to know that assault weapons had been used in schools to kill children, innocent children, and teachers, people just trying to do their jobs and children needing to learn,” she said.