Senate bill could criminalize homeless camps. Here’s what local lawmakers say

Local governments could be sued for failing to enforce public camping bans if a bill making its way through the Georgia legislature becomes law.
Senate Bill 62 would make it illegal for local governments to prohibit or even discourage the enforcement of ordinances that ban public camping, and they could be sued for violating the law. A Senate committee approved a substitute version of the bill, and it received a second reading in the Senate. It will now go to the Senate floor for debate and revision before heading to the House.
“This bill clearly criminalizes losing your housing or being unable to afford housing,” said Jasper Preston, director of program services for the Georgia Alliance to End Homelessness. “If this bill does pass, of course there are going to be lawsuits.”
The bill would allow the state to sanction its own camps without input from local governments, as well as audit public spending on homelessness.
Some local lawmakers have criticized the bill as an act of big government overreach that would limit local control of the homelessness crisis.
“That’s a local issue that should be handled by local municipalities,” said Sen. Shelly Echols, R-Gainesville, who opposes the bill. “If their voters want to continue to elect the people who don’t do anything about (homelessness), that’s up to them to do. It’s not the state’s place to tell them what to do.”
“My only comment at this time on the legislation is to say that eliminating local control is problematic,” Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, said over text. “Issues often vary, as do the solutions, in respect to our communities and their capabilities in dealing with these challenges.”
Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, said he usually supports local control, but not on the issue of homelessness.
“I support this bill 100%,” he said. “Local control should always be our No. 1 priority, but then again, sometimes we have to reach out with a problem that we have here in Hall County, that we have throughout Atlanta … to where everywhere you go, you see this growing, growing. They're on the side of the interstate. They hold up traffic. … There's a large percentage of homeless that have mental problems, drugs, alcohol, and some that are just pure lazy. And, yes, I said that too, and probably somebody will hate me for that, but that’s a fact. And with that, I think a lot of this is just basically to try to benefit the state of Georgia of not becoming California, San Francisco, Seattle and those areas.”
Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, and Rep. Derrick McCullom, R-Chestnut Mountain, did not respond to a request for comment. Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville, said he doesn’t comment on Senate bills until they make it to House committee.
Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon issued a proclamation last fall on behalf of the city pledging to address homelessness while acknowledging the role the lack of affordable housing plays in driving the crisis. He did not respond to requests for comment about the bill.
Gainesville’s city council passed an urban camping ban in 2018, but it has since adopted a lenient stance on enforcement. Last month, city officials told code enforcement to rescind eviction notices at two homeless camps. Under the new bill, however, that move would have provided grounds to sue the city. And rather than take a neutral approach — one that neither encourages nor discourages breaking up homeless camps — local governments may feel compelled to enforce public camping bans for fear of being sued. There are an estimated 500-plus unsheltered homeless residents in Hall County.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Carden Summers, a Cordell Republican, is a more moderate version of a bill that died in committee last year, which would have made public camping a misdemeanor and withheld state funding from cities that didn’t enforce the ban. After pushback, the Senate convened a study committee that made 26 recommendations, two of which — the state audit and sanctioned camps — were included in Summers’ new bill. Summers could not be reached for comment.
Preston praised the provision that would allow the state to audit public spending on homelessness. But otherwise, he said, the bill is designed to criminalize homelessness and would force the unhoused into “internment camps.”
“If you're a perfectly fine citizen who has a fire or death in the family, you lose your housing and you're unable to get into an emergency shelter right away, you have to come to this location, you must stay in this location, and if you dare sleep anywhere else, we will incarcerate you and we will rob you of your freedom. That is an internment camp,” Preston said. “I honestly believe it's bordering on unconstitutional.”
According to the Associated Press, the bill is backed by the Cicero Institute, a think tank based in Austin, Texas, that calls for banning local homeless camps and replacing them with state-sanctioned ones. Judge Glock, a senior fellow at the institute, testified in favor of last year’s bill during the study committee. The institute, which is bankrolled by venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale, could not be reached for comment.
Six states have introduced bills with language that matches or resembles a model bill from the Cicero Institute called “Reducing Street Homelessness Act,” according to an April 2022 report by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts.
“I don't know where the money is coming from that is funding this effort across the country out of the blue,” Preston said. “But I will tell you that it’s misguided at the least, malicious at the worst, and it does not belong in Georgia.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.