Senate bill could criminalize homeless camps. Here’s what local lawmakers say

Local governments could be sued for failing to enforce public camping bans if a bill making its way through the Georgia legislature becomes law.

Senate Bill 62 would make it illegal for local governments to prohibit or even discourage the enforcement of ordinances that ban public camping, and they could be sued for violating the law. A Senate committee approved a substitute version of the bill, and it received a second reading in the Senate. It will now go to the Senate floor for debate and revision before heading to the House.

“This bill clearly criminalizes losing your housing or being unable to afford housing,” said Jasper Preston, director of program services for the Georgia Alliance to End Homelessness. “If this bill does pass, of course there are going to be lawsuits.”

The bill would allow the state to sanction its own camps without input from local governments, as well as audit public spending on homelessness.



Some local lawmakers have criticized the bill as an act of big government overreach that would limit local control of the homelessness crisis.

“That’s a local issue that should be handled by local municipalities,” said Sen. Shelly Echols, R-Gainesville, who opposes the bill. “If their voters want to continue to elect the people who don’t do anything about (homelessness), that’s up to them to do. It’s not the state’s place to tell them what to do.”

“My only comment at this time on the legislation is to say that eliminating local control is problematic,” Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, said over text. “Issues often vary, as do the solutions, in respect to our communities and their capabilities in dealing with these challenges.”

Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, said he usually supports local control, but not on the issue of homelessness.

“I support this bill 100%,” he said. “Local control should always be our No. 1 priority, but then again, sometimes we have to reach out with a problem that we have here in Hall County, that we have throughout Atlanta … to where everywhere you go, you see this growing, growing. They're on the side of the interstate. They hold up traffic. … There's a large percentage of homeless that have mental problems, drugs, alcohol, and some that are just pure lazy. And, yes, I said that too, and probably somebody will hate me for that, but that’s a fact. And with that, I think a lot of this is just basically to try to benefit the state of Georgia of not becoming California, San Francisco, Seattle and those areas.”

Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, and Rep. Derrick McCullom, R-Chestnut Mountain, did not respond to a request for comment. Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville, said he doesn’t comment on Senate bills until they make it to House committee.