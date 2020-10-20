How voting precincts are decided — and how to find your polling place

Although voters can choose from eight early voting locations until Oct. 30, they will have to go to their assigned polling place on Nov. 3 — the place assigned to their precinct, one of 31 areas of Hall County with their own polling places.



Precincts always have at least 100 voters living in the area and each have one polling place, according to Lori Wurtz, Hall County’s elections director. Precincts are drawn by Hall County’s elections board, although in larger counties, a governing body like a Board of Commissioners is responsible for deciding precinct boundaries, she said.

“Those areas are determined by how many voters are in that area,” Wurtz said. “They can be divided, re-divided, altered for various reasons, but they’re set in place so the voters in that geographic area will have one location for voting. Sometimes, as we see in some areas of the county, one area will grow a little faster than another area of the county, and that sometimes can cause a shift in precincts.”