Herschel Walker to make campaign stop in Gainesville today

Herschel Walker is stopping by Gainesville on Thursday, Nov. 17, ahead of his runoff election against Raphael Warnock after each candidate failed to secure more than half the vote in Georgia’s midterm elections.

Walker will hold a rally at 6:30 p.m. at Carroll Daniel Construction as part of his “Evict Warnock Bus Tour.” He will be joined by South Carolina Republican senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, as well as Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy.

The Dec. 6 runoff race will determine which party takes the 50th U.S. Senate seat, though Democrats have already secured control, winning 50 seats in the Nov. 8 election with narrow incumbent victories in Nevada and Arizona in addition to flipping a Republican-held Pennsylvania seat. In a split Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris would hold the tie-breaking vote, giving Democrats a majority.

In Georgia, a candidate must win more than half the vote to avoid a runoff. Earlier this month less than 1% of the vote separated Warnock and Walker, with Warnock ahead by a little more than 36,000 votes.

Controversy has followed Walker on the campaign trail, including claims he exaggerated his business success, as well as successive reports alleging that he encouraged and paid for a woman’s 2009 abortion.