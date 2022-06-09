Hall school board post 1 is in a runoff. These are the 2 candidates

Candidates' thoughts on curriculum

The state legislature has focused efforts this year toward giving parents more control over their children’s education. The Parents’ Bill of Rights will require teachers to make lesson plans available on request. Meanwhile, other bills focus on banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. Opponents say critical race theory, an examination of how societal structures perpetuate White dominance, isn’t being taught in schools and legislation may restrict open discussions about race, civil rights and history.



Glover: He believes parents should have a strong voice in education, including making sure assigned books are age appropriate. “There’s times when I don’t always trust somebody to make decisions for me and my family.” But he wants to keep “education principles” intact, which includes a teacher’s right to some autonomy. He supports limiting critical race theory education, but he is more concerned about supporting Hispanic students, some of whom don’t speak English. “They’re expected to try to just gel right into the classroom, but I think we need to put things into place that would help those (students),” he said.

Smith: She said Hall County is “a big advocate for parents’ rights” and added that parents have always had access to their child’s education, and “we have got to get parents engaged in education.” She noted that schools follow state-designated core curriculum. “I think the way Hall County makes sure they’re meeting the needs of parents is we make good use of school councils that have parent representatives … but I think the biggest thing is just having open lines of communication.” That communication includes trying to give parents a “say-so in what their kids read.”