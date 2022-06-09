Hall school board post 1 is in a runoff. These are the 2 candidates

The Times is presenting positions from the two candidates in the state House District 28 runoff race ahead of Election Day on June 21. Early voting begins June 13. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022
What to know about this race: Post 1 school board member Sam Chapman is stepping down after nearly 15 years on Hall County’s board of education. Debra Smith led the May primary with 42.7% of the vote and Tim Glover second with 35.8%. To win outright, one of the candidates had to draw 50% plus one vote. The winner will face Democrat Angela Middleton in November.
How to vote: Post 1 covers eastern Hall County, but elections are countywide. Voters select the same ballot in the runoff as they did in the primary, either a Republican or Democrat ballot.
Meet the candidates
Tim Glover
Republican
Residence: Braselton
Occupation: Chief operating officer at Logicircuit, an aviation electronics company
Political experience: None
Family: Married with two children, one a graduate of Johnson and another at Cherokee Bluff Middle
Debra Smith
Republican
Residence: Gainesville
Occupation: Adjunct professor of education leadership at University of North Georgia; former principal and teacher in Hall for 38 years.
Political experience: None
Family: Married with two children, graduates of East Hall High, and six grandchildren, four in Hall schools
Candidates' thoughts on staffing
Local school districts have struggled to hire and retain teachers, especially as more teachers have retired. Both Gainesville and Hall County have partnered with the University of North Georgia in establishing a student-teacher residency program. A select number of students will intern in the classroom during their senior year in college and be paid half the salary of an average first-year teacher, about $23,000 in Hall and slightly less in Gainesville. It is part of a broader effort to tackle what some are calling the teacher crisis.
Glover: He wants to make sure teacher pay is competitive with neighboring districts. “I’ve known teachers that have left Hall County and ended up in Forsyth or Gwinnett,” he said. “One of the things that attracted them was pay, and that’s kind of concerning to me.” He said he also supports extending how long employees are eligible for periodic step pay increases. He would support the extension for all employees, not just teachers, though he added he would examine the budget more closely before making any decisions.
Smith: She believes her career in the district and her role at UNG will give her a leg up. “I think the strength for me is No. 1, I am an educator,” she said. “We’re going to have to think out of the box, and I’ve been in the box, so I know what’s out there.” She wants to raise teacher salaries, improve benefits and lighten their workload. “Teachers have so much on their plate now,” she said. “We’ve got to get back to letting teachers teach school and take away everything else we can that interferes with their time for learning.” She said new teachers need support and “three good years of mentoring.”
Candidates' thoughts on growth
Hall County’s population has grown by about 13% in the past decade, according to 2020 census data, and Hall school officials have said the south end of the county is expected to grow most rapidly over the next 10 years. A new Cherokee Bluff middle school building is opening next year in South Hall.
Glover: “I know Hall County is always wanting to kind of keep smaller schools,” he said, noting that either the district must build more schools or larger schools. “I mean, you look at some of the counties around us, big schools can actually thrive and succeed.” He said the idea is not to mimic other counties but to see what might work in Hall County.
Smith: “Our growth particularly on the south end is huge,” she said. “On the east end, we’re seeing some now because that’s that’s where the land is.” She said district officials have done a good job thus far, and she looks forward to working with them. “In my early years in Hall County, we had a lot of trailers and those types of things in our schools. You don’t see much anymore. I mean, they really tried to build and be prepared for growth.”
Candidates' thoughts on curriculum
The state legislature has focused efforts this year toward giving parents more control over their children’s education. The Parents’ Bill of Rights will require teachers to make lesson plans available on request. Meanwhile, other bills focus on banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. Opponents say critical race theory, an examination of how societal structures perpetuate White dominance, isn’t being taught in schools and legislation may restrict open discussions about race, civil rights and history.
Glover: He believes parents should have a strong voice in education, including making sure assigned books are age appropriate. “There’s times when I don’t always trust somebody to make decisions for me and my family.” But he wants to keep “education principles” intact, which includes a teacher’s right to some autonomy. He supports limiting critical race theory education, but he is more concerned about supporting Hispanic students, some of whom don’t speak English. “They’re expected to try to just gel right into the classroom, but I think we need to put things into place that would help those (students),” he said.
Smith: She said Hall County is “a big advocate for parents’ rights” and added that parents have always had access to their child’s education, and “we have got to get parents engaged in education.” She noted that schools follow state-designated core curriculum. “I think the way Hall County makes sure they’re meeting the needs of parents is we make good use of school councils that have parent representatives … but I think the biggest thing is just having open lines of communication.” That communication includes trying to give parents a “say-so in what their kids read.”