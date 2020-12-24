Hall County voter challenges rejected by election board. Here's why

Four challenges to local voting in Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff were rejected by the Hall County Board of Elections Wednesday, Dec. 23.



Ricky McQueen, Theresa Webb and Chris Fetterman all were asking the board to find that probable cause existed in challenges that there may be people not eligible to vote in Hall because they have changes of address on file with the U.S. Postal Service.

And a fourth person, Robert Michael Smith, challenged the votes of 40 residents who registered to vote between Nov. 4 and Dec. 7, “as well as some voters he’s challenging for residency requirements,” election director Lori Wurtz said.

“Is it legal for a person to register between a general and runoff election?” Board Chairman Tom Smiley asked County Attorney Van Stephens.

“Yes, sir,” Stephens said, adding an election challenger “has the burden of proof to make the challenge.”