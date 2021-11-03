2 win seats on Gillsville council as longtime incumbent voted out

Incumbent Jeff Perry won the Post 1 seat in Gillsville by a landslide, defeating longtime Gillsville staple, former councilman and mayor Larry Poole.

Who is he: Perry has been on the Gillsville City Council since 2017, and he works for Perry Gas Co. Jeff “JT” Perry, is running for re-election to Gillsville City Council Post 2.

How he reacted: “I’m very happy for the people of Gillsville. They obviously have made their choice and want to see some changes, and I want to do my best to give it to them.” Of the win over Poole, who had been on the council almost 30 years, including 24 as mayor, “When it comes to politics, you don’t really know, you only have a gut feeling.”

On the issues: Perry has said he wants to improve infrastructure, parks and manage growth in the city. He wants to make downtown more accessible and revitalized, he said.

What’s next: Perry said he wants to reach out to residents and hear from them. “We want to improve the park and get a road project done, and there’s some other councilmen who want to see some improvements for citizens downtown.”