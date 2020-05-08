Georgia Senate District 50 candidates want to support business, help state recover from pandemic

Stacy Hall

Residence: Clarkesville

Experience: Hall was elected to the Habersham County Board of Commissioners in 2016 and is the board’s current chairman. He and his wife Ivy own a real estate development business. He is a former educator.

Age: 50





State government’s role in recovering from COVID-19

Hall said that while state government can work with citizens and businesses to help Georgia recover from the pandemic, he does not “believe that the answer to everything is more government.”

“We have to be very careful in the legislature not to overstep our role. There are certainly things that we can do to help ramp up businesses. There are certainly things we can do to help our hospitals during this time,” he said. “We can certainly communicate to folks what they should be doing. But I want to be careful not to put the full responsibility on government because I don’t think that’s its role.”





Budget

“There’s certainly going to be some very difficult decisions that lie ahead in the budgeting process next year, and I think there most likely will have to be cuts made in certain areas,” Hall said.

He said public safety and education should be funding priorities in the state budget.

And supporting businesses can help the state’s economy and the government’s budget, Hall said.

“In government, we think so many times, if we need more revenue let’s either cut services or tax more. How about we help businesses thrive?” he said. “Let’s focus on ramping up businesses, which will then in turn increase tax revenue.”





Health care

Hall has served as chairman of the Habersham County Hospital Authority, an experience he said has given him firsthand experience dealing with the unique issues rural hospitals face.

“I believe that Georgia needs rural hospitals. They provide an exceptional level of care to folks in these rural areas, and we can’t let them go under,” he said. “They are facing enormous financial pressures in this day and age.”

Promoting and stabilizing rural hospitals would be a priority in the Senate, Hall said.





Business

Hall said streamlining processes and making hiring easier would be his approach to supporting businesses.

“I believe in the ingenuity and grit of the American people. Usually, they can figure it out. That doesn’t mean I’m saying the government should never help,” Hall said. “... But I don’t think the government should dictate and steer everything.”

He said supporting vocational training can help both students and businesses. Hall used a welding program at Habersham Central High School as an example.

“They have zero debt, they’ve got a great job ahead of them and everybody wins,” he said.

Hall said he also supports tort reform, which would protect businesses against some lawsuits.

“Our insurance premiums are extremely high, and one of those reasons is because of frivolous lawsuits,” Hall said. “I certainly believe that if a company is negligent, they are liable for issues or costs related to that negligence.”

But if a company has not been negligent, its consumers could end up paying the price for the lawsuit, Hall said.

“Even though they’ve done nothing wrong, (the company) may just write a check because it’s cheaper. What that does is, it comes back on the consumer, and it makes their insurance premiums higher, and a lot of times it will run businesses out of business,” Hall said.