Georgia Senate candidates weigh in on Supreme Court vacancy

U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia weighed in over the weekend on their social media and in formal statements about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and the future of the U.S. Supreme Court.



Ginsburg died Friday, Sept. 18, of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. She became the high court’s second female justice in 1993 and served for 27 years.

President Donald Trump said Monday, Sept. 21, he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end.

Democrats, led by presidential nominee Joe Biden, are protesting the Republicans’ rush to replace Ginsburg, saying voters should speak first, on Election Day, Nov. 3, and the winner of the White House should fill the vacancy.