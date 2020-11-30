Raffensperger announces investigations, defends election

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top elections official on Monday announced investigations into potential violations of election law even as he continued to defend the integrity of the state's election against what he said are baseless attacks.



Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol that his office continues to investigate any credible claims of illegal voting and violations of state election law. His office currently has more than 250 open cases from this year, he said.

He singled out groups that he said are working to register people in other states to vote in a high-profile runoff election for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. His office's 23 investigators also continue to look into allegations of problems with absentee ballots, as well as claims of people who voted twice, people who cast a ballot in a dead person's name and non-residents who voted in Georgia, he said.