Roughly 200K votes left to count statewide, 1,000 in Hall County

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top election official said Wednesday the state has roughly 200,000 ballots left to count, and he is pushing counties to complete the task by the end of the day.

The uncounted votes include absentee ballots and 40,000 to 50,000 ballots cast during the state’s early voting period, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference.

“My team has sent reminders to counties to get all, let me repeat, all of our results counted today. Every legal vote will count.”

But he later acknowledged that counties may not be able to complete the process by the end of the day, even though his office is “pushing really hard” for that.

“If we don’t get it there but we get the numbers so small that then there’s no question of who actually the winner is, I think that will be helpful,” he said.

Raffensperger also said that ballots that usually aren’t counted until after Election Day, such as those sent by military people and other citizens living overseas, will eventually be incorporated into the final totals.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call, with outstanding ballots left to be counted in counties where Biden has performed well.

Trump and Biden are locked in a tight contest to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Georgia offers 16 electoral votes.

As of about 2 p.m. Tuesday, about 1,000 absentee ballots remained to be scanned in Hall County, according to county spokeswoman Katie Crumley.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, about 94% of votes in Hall County had been counted. Some 16,261 absentee by mail votes had been scanned and submitted to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, leaving about 5,000 ballots left to scan and possibly review through the ballot review process before submitting to the state, according to a news release. Elections officials in Hall were almost caught up as of Wednesday afternoon, having scanned another 4,000 ballots Wednesday.

"We will have this process completed and the remaining ballots submitted to the state by end of business today to be in compliance with the deadlines outlined by the Secretary of State’s Office," Crumley said in an email at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Crumley said a final update would be sent to The Times when Hall had counted all ballots.

A total 53,755 ballots were cast in-person during early voting, and 15,477 people voted at polling places on Election Day.

As of Oct. 21, 2020, there were 128,228 registered, active voters in Hall.