Football coach wins Republican runoff for state House District 28

Brent Cox won the Republican runoff for state House District 28 seat in northeast Forsyth and western Hall counties.
Cox defeated opponent Julie Tressler. Cox and Tressler were the top vote-getters in a six-candidate race for the seat in the May 24 primary.
Who is he: Cox is a business owner and football coach from Forsyth County.
On the issues: Cox previously said he is in favor of “common sense” growth in the area and developing a growth plan over the next 10-15 years. He has also said he is against a “’one-size-fits-all’ approach to education” and wants parents to have more choices and involvement in their child’s education.
What he had to say: “I want to thank everyone around me that has just been there since the beginning to help fight and try to represent District 28 the best way that we can,” he said. “Tonight has been a little stressful, but it’s part of the process.”
What’s next: Cox will face Democrat Claudia Wood in November.