Early voting set for August runoff, county looking for fourth polling place

Early voting for the Aug. 11 runoff will begin Monday, July 20, with several polling places open in Hall County.



Voters can go to the North Hall Community Center, Spout Springs Library or East Hall Community Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 20 through Aug. 7.

At Tuesday’s Hall County Board of Elections meeting, board member Craig Lutz said he was concerned by the lack of a polling place centrally located in Gainesville. The board unanimously voted to ask county staff to look for a fourth polling place in Gainesville for early voting.