Early voting set for August runoff, county looking for fourth polling place

Early voting for the Aug. 11 runoff will begin Monday, July 20, with several polling places open in Hall County.
Voters can go to the North Hall Community Center, Spout Springs Library or East Hall Community Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 20 through Aug. 7.
At Tuesday’s Hall County Board of Elections meeting, board member Craig Lutz said he was concerned by the lack of a polling place centrally located in Gainesville. The board unanimously voted to ask county staff to look for a fourth polling place in Gainesville for early voting.
While the Hall County Government Center has been used for early voting in past elections, it does not allow for adequate social distancing, and voters would need to use an elevator to access the space. Gainesville Exploration Academy was used for early voting in the June 9 general primary, but Gainesville City Schools will not announce its back-to-school plan until July 15.
There will be two races on the ballot for Hall voters in the Aug. 11 runoff. Republicans Stacy Hall and Bo Hatchett will compete for the Georgia Senate District 50 seat, which represents part of East Hall. For Georgia’s 9th congressional district, which includes all of Hall County and several other Northeast Georgia counties, candidates from both major parties will compete to be on the ballot in November. Andrew Clyde and Matt Gurtler are the two Republicans in the race, while Devin Pandy and Brooke Siskin are the two Democrats.
The voter registration deadline for the runoff is Monday, July 13. To register to vote, go to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website or go to the county elections office at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.
Voters can check their registration status on the Secretary of State’s website, and the county elections office can be reached at 770-531-6945.