Doug Collins in self-quarantine after discovering contact with coronavirus patient

Rep. Doug Collins is in self-quarantine in Gainesville after discovering he took a photo with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

CPAC ran Feb. 26-29 in Washington, D.C. Collins said on Monday, March 9, that organizers of the conference had alerted him that they discovered a photo of him and the man who later tested positive for the virus.

“While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution,” Collins said in the Monday announcement. “I will follow the recommendations of the House Physician and my office will provide updates as appropriate.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other congressmen have announced that they were also in contact with the attendee of the conference who tested positive.