Diners pack Longstreet Cafe for Fox & Friends interview with Herschel Walker

In a brief segment, host Brian Kilmeade asked Walker why he hasn’t committed to a debate with Warnock. Walker said he’s willing to debate as long as Warnock and his team aren’t left to dictate the terms or handpick the moderator.

The latest TV ad from Warnock, which began airing Tuesday, accuses Walker of “dodging” debates.

Walker was also asked about the children he fathered but hadn’t spoken about publicly until news broke last month. He said his children want to stay out of the media spotlight, adding that one of them has been accompanied by a security guard.

Kilmeade asked Walker to explain his confusing comments on climate change, in which he appeared to blame China’s “bad air” for U.S. air pollution. Walker pivoted to the economy, saying Americans are more concerned about that.

Beyond football fandom, a vote for Walker is also straightforward on political grounds, some diners said.

“One’s a Democrat, one’s a Republican,” said Ralph Hilliard, who has lived in Gainesville for 8 years. “One’s conservative, one’s not.”