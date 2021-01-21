Chaos or civility? Locals discuss path ahead in national politics

Unity was the theme of President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.



But is even a semblance of that achievable in the wake of such a tumultuous election season and division among the political parties?

“Joe Biden has a very difficult road ahead if he wants to achieve any measurable degree of national unity,” said University of North Georgia political science professor Carl Cavalli.

But that’s not all bad news for the nation’s 46th president, he said.