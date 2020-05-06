Candidates for Hall clerk of court emphasize leadership, modernization plans

As the courthouse prepares for a new case management system, four people have thrown their hats in the ring to be the leader of the judicial system’s business hub.



Incumbent Hall County Clerk of Court Charles Baker faces three challengers — Bradford Rounds, Jennifer Gibbs and Laura Stiner — for the position he has held since 2008.

Baker, who at one point considered not running for reelection, said he had a change of heart.

“I feel like I’ve got more to offer for the clerk’s office,” he said.

Baker has worked in the clerk’s office since 1977 and has touted his experience as what separates him from the other candidates.

Multiple candidates mentioned the upcoming move to a different case management system known as eCourt. Since the late 1980s, Hall County has used the Comprehensive Justice Information System. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office in recent years cut ties with CJIS in favor of Superion’s ONESolution Records Management System.

“With CJIS being a home-grown system, it didn’t have the integrations that new software has now that communicates with other software,” said Lynn Ansley, Hall County’s deputy court administrator.

Ansley said data migration from the old system to the new system is underway, with a rollout target date of Aug. 1. That target date has not changed despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rounds and Gibbs both stressed in interviews with The Times the need for a strong leader in the clerk of courts.

Rounds, a Clermont resident who retired last year after roughly 32 years with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, said he saw how important the clerk’s office is to the functioning of the judicial system.

Rounds has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Reinhardt University and graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico.

“That’s what I’ve done personally half of my entire career is command leadership, management, and you’ve got to have structure within the Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

Gibbs, a certified public accountant with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Georgia, said the office is “in dire need for modernization and also positive leadership change.”

“You want everything to run smoothly so that our court system can run smoothly,” said Gibbs, emphasizing that documents must be properly managed and fines collected correctly.

Baker pushed back on statements levied by other candidates regarding his leadership.

“People that I’ve talked to said it’s a well-run office and you’re doing a good job. That’s all I hear in the community and stuff. I don’t hear anything about being a weak leader,” Baker said, adding that he believes he stands up for his employees.

Regarding complaints of running behind or any sort of backlog, Baker said he has had to pull employees for Board of Equalization hearings, a duty that came under the clerk’s purview in 2011. The board hears appeals on property values.

“That’s some of the time we get behind because I don’t have a full division to do the Board of Equalization,” Baker said.

Baker said the office is running “as good or better than a good portion of the clerks in the state.”

Stiner, who worked in the clerk’s office for two and a half years, said she views the job as a “customer service” position and that she possesses the leadership and business acumen.

“When I come up with solutions for any given customer, I apply sound judgment, a firm knowledge of whatever process and a kind approach. I’ve turned a few upset customers into my friends,” she said.

While still keeping in touch with those in the office, Stiner now works for the law office of Michelle Hall and worked as a residential home builder.