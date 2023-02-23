Memorial for Black American veterans unveiled at Butler Park

The Eugene Brown Veterans Memorial honoring Black Americans native to Hall County who were killed in World War II and the Korean War was unveiled to the public at Butler Park Thursday. Engraved on the memorial is a list of names – those who gave their lives in the line of duty, during a chapter of U.S. history when they weren’t granted full equality under the law.



American Legion Post 7 Chaplain Minister Devin Pandy was the first to speak to a crowd of more than two dozen gathered to recognize the historic significance of the monument, which Pandy described in detail.

“For generations, segregation kept White and Black Gainesville separate and unequal in life and in death, but today, Gainesvillians are seeing to it that our past is not only not repeated – but also not forgotten,” Pandy said. “Now, maybe, one of these days, we will no longer have the need to recognize African Americans as the first Black American to accomplish something. Maybe, from here on out, we will all be seen as, referred to and equality acknowledged, simply, as Americans.”

“Maybe, one day, we won’t have to have a ‘Black side of town,’ like Gainesville southside,” he said. “... Perhaps, one day, we will stop honoring those that fought against this country to maintain slavery, and begin honoring those who gave their lives for this country, so that every one of us could live free, even if they themselves did not.”