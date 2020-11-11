Veterans Day in Gainesville marked by new memorial, remarks from former Gov. Nathan Deal

Area veterans gathered in Gainesville Wednesday, Nov. 11, to celebrate a new Vietnam War memorial and hear former Gov. Nathan Deal speak about sacrifice and service to country.

“As a percentage of our population, the number of veterans is going to continue to decline,” Deal said during a Veterans Day ceremony at Rock Creek Veterans Park. “So, even though we have a very good representation here today, you are indeed an elite group.”

“To each of you, I say thank you,” Deal added. “What is happening in this ceremony and in thousands all across our land today are great celebrations to say thank you to our veterans, and that is altogether appropriate.”

The percentage of elected officials who have served in the military “is precipitously declining, as well,” the Army veteran said, noting that both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joseph Biden aren’t veterans.