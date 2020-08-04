‘We didn’t know it was going to be like this': Firsthand account and video of powerful storm over Lake Lanier

The video filmed from the houseboat shows the Watts’ boat, as well as the nearby pontoon boat, bouncing on the waves, a sheet of rain disrupting vision on the water beyond.

“Oh my God,” Watts can be heard on the video. “Please stay together. … Hold together, hold together,” she says to her dock.

Other moments show Watts helplessly watching as other boater’s vessels float freely and threaten to crash into hers.

“We watch the weather, and every day it says there’s chances of thunderstorms. But we didn’t know it was going to be like this,” Watts told The Times on Tuesday. “When you’re on the lake, you don’t necessarily get much of a warning, and they just kind of pop out of nowhere and you don’t know how much wind you’re going to get.”

Watts said when the storm hit, there was nothing she could do but pick up the camera and start filming.

“You couldn’t get out of the boat, because the wind would blow you over, and all you could do was sit inside and hope that nothing gets hurt, nobody gets hurt … and just pray that the dock stays together. And our dock did stay together,” she said, adding that the walkway from her dock to the shore did collapse, forcing her and her husband to use their pontoon as a water taxi. “I would say being on the boat when that’s all happening is a little scary, but … I’m in a safe boat.”