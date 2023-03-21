Not all Lake Lanier campgrounds are opening this spring/summer. Here’s why

Seems like the labor shortage is hitting federal parks as well.

The Army Corps of Engineers is opening all its Lake Lanier recreational sites this week, except for Sawnee campground at 3200 Buford Dam Road in Forsyth County, Van Pugh South Campground at 6749 Gaines Ferry Road in South Hall and Duckett Mill Campground at 3659 Duckett Mill Road in northwest Hall.

Those sites are closed “due to a lack of volunteer and contractor tenants to safely operate those locations,” according to the Corps.

No further explanation was available as of Tuesday, March 21.