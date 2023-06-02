‘It’s time,’ says Grier Todd as he leaves top post at Lanier Islands resort

Todd, 73, a South Hall resident, had worked at the resort since 2001, holding a post with the Atlanta Falcons when it was based in Suwanee.

His departure comes about the same time as the June 30 retirement of Bill Donohue, who served as executive director of the Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority since 2008.

“The bottom line is Grier is one of the most loyal leaders I have worked with,” Donohue said. He was always looking out for the best interest of the owner, the guests and employees.”

The two often worked together on resort business, as Donohue represented the public part of the public-private partnership with the Williams family.

Meetings between the two Lake Lanier Islands stalwarts were often informal and casual.

“I’d email him and say, ‘Have you got time for soup today?’” Donohue said of his relationship with Todd. “Or for me it’s ‘Do you have time for a cup of coffee?’ Grier doesn’t drink coffee. He drinks iced tea all the time.”

Long before Lanier Islands, Todd was a partner in a management development firm out of his native South Carolina.

“About 95% of our business was here in Atlanta,” he said.

In those dealings, he met the Rankin Smith family, which owned Atlanta Falcons before selling it to current owner Arthur Blank. The firm ended as the senior partner retired, and Todd ended up going to the Falcons in the mid-1990s, running the hotel/facility and training camp there and handling team travels.

As the Falcons decided to shut down operations in Suwanee, Todd moved on to Lanier Islands, known then as Lake Lanier Islands resort.

His first day of work was a busy one — July 4, 2001. He managed the harbor, handling boat rentals. Ray Williams of California-based KSL, the resort owner at the time, “looked at me and said, ‘It’s just like a car rental operation on water.’ That was my training.”

Todd remained with the resort as the Williams family took over the resort in 2005.

“It’s been a really great opportunity for me and a fun opportunity,” he said, describing Virgil Williams as a “brilliant businessman” who transformed the resort into a top-shelf tourist and convention destination.

Before the Williams family's efforts, the resort “was a worn-out state park,” Todd said.

The ensuing years weren’t without their challenges, however.

The 2007-09 Great Recession hit hard, and for the resort, a historic drought on Lake Lanier at the same time served as a double whammy.

“We literally had people calling us up on the phone and wanting to know if we were still open. They (said they) heard the lake was closed,” Todd said.

And then years later, the resort would take another beating from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The (Legacy Lodge) hotel was shut down for two months,” Todd said. “We kept the lake houses and villas open.”

Through it all, Todd has stuck to a work philosophy.

“I’ve always felt like if you find good people, hire them and give them the tools they need to do the job, then get out of their way. I’ve found some really good people and all I’ve had to do is walk around and talk. They did all the work.”

So why retire?

“It was time,” Todd said. “I have six granddaughters in South Carolina and one great-grandson. And then I’ve got some things I want to do at church, getting more involved in some mission programs.”

“We will all miss him,” said Kit Dunlap, Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce president. “He has worked with Virgil Williams to grow and manage Lanier Islands, which has many new facility and infrastructure improvements, services, events and recreation opportunities.”

Stacey Dickson, Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau president, described Todd as “a steady captain guiding the ship” at the resort.

“Nobody knows the ins and outs of that resort operation quite as completely as he does,” she said. “I know he will be missed by so many. His staff has always praised his loyalty and dedication. The fact that people have worked for him for decades is a testimony to his leadership.”

Todd said he has mixed emotions leaving, but the resort “is in good hands. The family is committed to it.”