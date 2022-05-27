How you can stay safe on Lake Lanier as boating season begins

Pay attention and understand the markers



Lake Lanier is riddled with poles, buoys and flags to keep people on the lake safe, and it’s important to know what they mean.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, underwater hazards, such as submerged boulders, trees and sandbars, are typically marked with a diamond symbol.

Pickering said it’s important to avoid driving a boat between a marker and the shoreline, as the markers typically indicate shallow water. Always navigate around the marker on the side farthest from shore.

“Always give the marker good distance, too,” Pickering said.

Hazard, ‘no wake’ and ‘keep out’ signs are typically white, with navigation markers on the lake in green. More information about the specific meanings of signs can be found on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ website at www.usace.army.mil.

Pickering also encouraged boaters to “get off the lake” by sundown, as many markers are not lit and can present more dangers in the dark.





Understand topography

While Pickering encourages all boaters and those on Jet Skis to drive vessels with their heads “on a swivel” to look out for markings, he said not all hazards have been marked on Lake Lanier.

Studying topography and looking at the shoreline can help boaters gauge how deep the water is, according to Pickering.

“One of the biggest challengers for boaters on Lake Lanier is not knowing what’s underneath the water,” Pickering said. “If you look at the topography of the land and study it, you’ll begin to see a pattern emerge.”

Pickering explained that if you see a string of islands in the lake close together, there’s a “very good chance” that the islands are connected under the waves by low-lying areas, boulders or other obstacles “sticking up and could cause an accident with your boat.”

He said typically, if the shoreline is steep, “then chances are very good that the steep slope will continue down underneath the water and provide you with safe passage through deep water.”

If a shoreline’s slope is gentle, has a beach or you see “brown in the area,” you should give the shoreline a wide berth as that can be indicative of sandbars and “very shallow waters.”





Stay sober and alert

Tempel hasn’t seen the Lady of the Lake or any other spirits that are rumored to suck people under the water.

“I’m still diving, aren’t I?” Tempel said. “The first time I meet the Lady of the Lake I believe I’ll be ending my diving career.”

He said a large factor on the lake is a different kind of spirit: Alcohol.

According to the Georgia DNR, Lake Lanier has seen at least 30 BUIs a year in the last five years, with 84 in 2020 and 74 in 2021.

“People come to the lake for recreation and unfortunately, [alcohol and drugs] don’t mix with water,” Tempel said.

He said driving a boat or Jet Ski while under the influence is the same as driving a car and it’s imperative to drink responsibly.

“The best way to stay safe on (Lake Lanier) is to really exercise good common sense and judgment and stay sober.”

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a “boat operator is likely to become impaired more quickly than a driver, drink for drink” due to the engine vibration, lake motion and sun.

Tips for avoiding a BUI this summer include bringing plenty of snacks and food on a day out, drinking a lot of water, wearing clothes that will keep you cool and considering hosting larger parties onshore instead of on a boat.

