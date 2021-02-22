Georgia, Florida go after each other in ‘water wars’ arguments before U.S. Supreme Court

Georgia and Florida swiped at each other before the U.S. Supreme Court Monday morning in an ongoing fight over water flows from Georgia into Florida at the Apalachicola Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.



“It’s hard to imagine New England without lobsters or the Chesapeake without crabs, but in effect, that’s the future the Apalachicola now faces when it comes to its oysters and other species,” Florida lawyer Gregory Garre told justices in Feb. 22 arguments before the court.

The state is seeking an “equitable apportioning” of waters in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, which includes Lake Lanier in the headwaters, alleging that “overconsumption” by Georgia has led to economic and ecological harm in the bay.

“Florida has an equal right to the reasonable use of the water at issue,” Garre told justices in a teleconference live streamed by C-SPAN. “If the court accepts the special master’s recommendation, that right will be extinguished and the Apalachicola — not to mention the communities that have fished (and been) dependent on it for centuries — will be lost.”

U.S. Circuit Judge Paul J. Kelly, who was appointed by the court to hear from both sides on the issue, recommended in December 2019 that justices not grant Florida’s request for an “equitable apportioning” of waters in the basin.