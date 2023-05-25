2023 drownings in Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier is one of the most visited lakes with 12 million enjoying its waters annually. It's also the site of several drownings each year. These are the drownings reported in Lake Lanier in 2023 along with resources on lake safety. For information on 2022 drownings, you can read more here.
- May 22, 2023: Terry Daugherty, 57, of Atlanta, had been reported missing at Sunrise Cove Marina on Flat Creek Road. He was last seen on a marina dock where he keeps his boat. Read more.
- May 12, 2023: Melvin John Warnecke, 78, of Dawsonville, was found at War Hill Park. Officials said he may have accidentally drowned after possibly suffering a medical issue. Read more.
From the archives
How to boat safely. Read this 2022 article for the rules that will keep you safe.
How safe is Lake Lanier? Read this 2019 article citing local sources and examining statistics on drownings.
How’s the water quality? Read this 2023 article about bacteria levels and those who keep their eye on the water’s health.