Kitchen Inspections: March 6-10

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. Inspections (frequency of) a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed, and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

MAR. 10

Lyman Hall Elementary School

2150 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Panera Bread

625 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

MAR. 9

Lanier Elementary School

4782 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow

Loretta's Country Kitchen

4305 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 85, Grade: B

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Chicopee Woods Elementary School

2029 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Alex Reid

Holiday Inn Express And Suites

4951 Bristol Industrial Way, Buford

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Mundy Mill Academy

4260 Millside Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo

Restaurante Y Taqueria Lupita

1784 Atlanta Highway Suite A1, Gainesville

Score: 77, Grade: C

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo

More info: Observed raw chicken stored above raw beef in reach-in cooler in main kitchen. Foods shall be protected from cross contamination by separating types of raw foods from each other such as beef, fish, lamb, pork, and poultry during storage , preparation, holding and display. Observed gaskets and surfaces of reach-in cooler and freezer with an accumulation of debris.

Pizza Hut No. 36078 (Gps Hospitality Huts LLC Dba)

1398 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow

Nichols Diner

3603 Southland Drive, Flowery Branch

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo

Morningside Of Gainesville

2435 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

MAR. 6

Pupuseria El Guanaco Mex Grill

3616 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Five Guys Burgers And Fries

1122 Dawsonville Highway Suite 100, Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow

Smitty's Cigar Lounge

975 Dawsonville Highway Suite 8, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Proof Of The Pudding At Road Atlanta

5300 Winder Highway, Braselton

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Cliff McIntire