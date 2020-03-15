Kitchen Inspections: March 6-10

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. Inspections (frequency of) a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed, and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
MAR. 10
Lyman Hall Elementary School
2150 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Panera Bread
625 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
MAR. 9
Lanier Elementary School
4782 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow
Loretta's Country Kitchen
4305 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 85, Grade: B
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Chicopee Woods Elementary School
2029 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Alex Reid
Holiday Inn Express And Suites
4951 Bristol Industrial Way, Buford
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Mundy Mill Academy
4260 Millside Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Restaurante Y Taqueria Lupita
1784 Atlanta Highway Suite A1, Gainesville
Score: 77, Grade: C
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
More info: Observed raw chicken stored above raw beef in reach-in cooler in main kitchen. Foods shall be protected from cross contamination by separating types of raw foods from each other such as beef, fish, lamb, pork, and poultry during storage , preparation, holding and display. Observed gaskets and surfaces of reach-in cooler and freezer with an accumulation of debris.
Pizza Hut No. 36078 (Gps Hospitality Huts LLC Dba)
1398 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow
Nichols Diner
3603 Southland Drive, Flowery Branch
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Morningside Of Gainesville
2435 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
MAR. 6
Pupuseria El Guanaco Mex Grill
3616 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Five Guys Burgers And Fries
1122 Dawsonville Highway Suite 100, Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow
Smitty's Cigar Lounge
975 Dawsonville Highway Suite 8, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Proof Of The Pudding At Road Atlanta
5300 Winder Highway, Braselton
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Cliff McIntire