Kitchen Inspections: March 11-17, 2020

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. Inspections (frequency of) a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed, and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
MAR. 17
Wings & Philly
Location: 2115 Athens Highway Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Si Fu Ginger
Location: 4009 Winder Highway Suite 290, Flowery Branch
Score: 80, Grade: B
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Starbucks #632
Location: 4025 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Burger And Shake 2
Location: 5866 Spout Springs Road Suite C, Flowery Branch
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Whole Being Cafe
Location: 5510 Main St., Flowery Branch
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow
MAR. 16
Taco Bell #4317
Location: 1409 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Mule Camp Tavern
Location: 322 Spring St. SW, Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Marco’s Pizza #8126
Location: 1294 Thompson Bridge Road Suite 102, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow
Papa Johns Pizza #2998
Location: 1296 Dawsonville Highway NW Suite B, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
MAR. 13
El Carreton Inc. #1
Location: 608 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Alex Reid
Zaxby’s #12-201
Location: 1332 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Biba’s Italian Restaurant
Location: 7338 Spout Springs Road Suite 18 & 19, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
WNB Factory
Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road Suite 200, Flowery Branch
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
MAR. 12
West Hall Middle School
Location: 5470 McEver Road, Oakwood
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Gainesville High School
Location: 850 Century Place, Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow
Atlanta Bread Company, Store #69
Location: 944 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Taqueria El Mercadito
Location: 275 Pearl Nix Parkway Suite 2, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow
Taco’s Tacos
Location: 2437 Hancock Drive Suite 130, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Alex Reid
MAR. 11
North Hall Middle School
Location: 4856 Rilla Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow
Reid’s Cafe
Location: 5337 Thompson Bridge Road, Murrayville
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
C.W. Davis Middle School
Location: 4335 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Alex Reid
New Horizon Lanier Park
Location: 675 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Mellow Mushroom
Location: 700 Green St., Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
Easy B’s Kitchen
Location: 1547 Riverside Drive NE, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kyle Hriczo
The Colored Egg
Location: 610 Grove St. Lot 3-7, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Burger & Shake #6
Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road Suite 14, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow