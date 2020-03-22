Kitchen Inspections: March 11-17, 2020

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. Inspections (frequency of) a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed, and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.





MAR. 17

Wings & Philly

Location: 2115 Athens Highway Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





Si Fu Ginger

Location: 4009 Winder Highway Suite 290, Flowery Branch

Score: 80, Grade: B

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





Starbucks #632

Location: 4025 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





Burger And Shake 2

Location: 5866 Spout Springs Road Suite C, Flowery Branch

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





Whole Being Cafe

Location: 5510 Main St., Flowery Branch

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow





MAR. 16

Taco Bell #4317

Location: 1409 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





Mule Camp Tavern

Location: 322 Spring St. SW, Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





Marco’s Pizza #8126

Location: 1294 Thompson Bridge Road Suite 102, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow





Papa Johns Pizza #2998

Location: 1296 Dawsonville Highway NW Suite B, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





MAR. 13

El Carreton Inc. #1

Location: 608 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Alex Reid





Zaxby’s #12-201

Location: 1332 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





Biba’s Italian Restaurant

Location: 7338 Spout Springs Road Suite 18 & 19, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





WNB Factory

Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road Suite 200, Flowery Branch

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





MAR. 12

West Hall Middle School

Location: 5470 McEver Road, Oakwood

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





Gainesville High School

Location: 850 Century Place, Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow





Atlanta Bread Company, Store #69

Location: 944 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





Taqueria El Mercadito

Location: 275 Pearl Nix Parkway Suite 2, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow





Taco’s Tacos

Location: 2437 Hancock Drive Suite 130, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Alex Reid





MAR. 11

North Hall Middle School

Location: 4856 Rilla Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow





Reid’s Cafe

Location: 5337 Thompson Bridge Road, Murrayville

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





C.W. Davis Middle School

Location: 4335 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Alex Reid





New Horizon Lanier Park

Location: 675 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





Mellow Mushroom

Location: 700 Green St., Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





Easy B’s Kitchen

Location: 1547 Riverside Drive NE, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kyle Hriczo





The Colored Egg

Location: 610 Grove St. Lot 3-7, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu





Burger & Shake #6

Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road Suite 14, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Lauren Shuckerow