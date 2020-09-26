Where to get flu shots this season and why it’s important

Though the pandemic is still fresh on people’s minds, Northeast Georgia Health System is reminding people to not forget about flu shots.



Dr. Sakib Maya, medical director of Urgent Care at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, said receiving the vaccine can not only prevent people from coming down with influenza, but it will help minimize the severity if someone catches it.

“Because our hospitals and physician practices are already seeing record numbers of patients due to COVID-19, it’s especially important that we do everything we can to prevent even more visits and hospitalizations this year than in previous years,” Maya said.

From August 2019 to July 2020, Northeast Georgia Medical Center hospitals in Gainesville, Braselton, Dahlonega and Winder had 234 hospitalizations because of the flu, with 230 of those occurring between November and March, The Times previously reported. The hospitals also saw more than 1,700 additional emergency visits for the flu that did not result in hospitalization, most of which took place between November and March.

Now that the colder months are underway, Maya said the system’s clinics have begun to see influenza cases. This early into the season, she said it’s hard to predict the flu vaccine’s effectiveness and the virus’ severity.

“Yes, the flu could be less severe due to more distancing and precautions being practiced in the community; however, at the same time it could still be more severe than normal since our population is already fighting another virus,” Maya said. “Remember, a significant portion of our population is fighting COVID-19, and that tends to make them vulnerable to other infections like influenza.”