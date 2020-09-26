Where to get flu shots this season and why it’s important

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
Though the pandemic is still fresh on people’s minds, Northeast Georgia Health System is reminding people to not forget about flu shots.
Dr. Sakib Maya, medical director of Urgent Care at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, said receiving the vaccine can not only prevent people from coming down with influenza, but it will help minimize the severity if someone catches it.
“Because our hospitals and physician practices are already seeing record numbers of patients due to COVID-19, it’s especially important that we do everything we can to prevent even more visits and hospitalizations this year than in previous years,” Maya said.
From August 2019 to July 2020, Northeast Georgia Medical Center hospitals in Gainesville, Braselton, Dahlonega and Winder had 234 hospitalizations because of the flu, with 230 of those occurring between November and March, The Times previously reported. The hospitals also saw more than 1,700 additional emergency visits for the flu that did not result in hospitalization, most of which took place between November and March.
Now that the colder months are underway, Maya said the system’s clinics have begun to see influenza cases. This early into the season, she said it’s hard to predict the flu vaccine’s effectiveness and the virus’ severity.
“Yes, the flu could be less severe due to more distancing and precautions being practiced in the community; however, at the same time it could still be more severe than normal since our population is already fighting another virus,” Maya said. “Remember, a significant portion of our population is fighting COVID-19, and that tends to make them vulnerable to other infections like influenza.”
Upcoming flu-shot clinics: NGPG and Good News Clinics
NGPG is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday, Sept. 26.
Patients can go to the Medical Park 1 building at 1315 Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville, between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday, to get their vaccine.
Shots will be available for patients six months and older, but the high-dose vaccine recommended for patients 65 and older will be unavailable at Saturday’s event, according to a social media post from the physicians group.
Patients are asked to enter the parking lot from Barn Street and follow the signs, as well as bring their insurance information and identification.
Good News Clinics, located at 810 Pine St. in Gainesville, is opening its doors to uninsured Hall County residents in need of a free flu shot from 2-4 p.m. every Friday in October.
Liz Coates, the nonprofit’s executive director, said people don’t need to already be a patient at Good News to receive the free service, just uninsured. No appointment is necessary.
For more information about flu vaccines and where to get them within the NGHS, visit nghs.com/flu.
Where to find free or low-cost seasonal flu shots:
Local Walmart pharmacies
Cost: Free with most insurance, around $25 without
Hours: Individual store hours may vary
Local CVS pharmacies
Cost: Free with most insurance, $39.99 without
Hours: Individual store hours may vary
Local Walgreens pharmacies
Cost: Free with most insurance, $40.99 without
Hours: Individual store hours may vary
Local Kroger pharmacies
Cost: Free with most insurance, $40 cash without
Hours: Individual store hours may vary
Local Publix pharmacies
Cost: Free with most insurance, $48 without
Hours: Individual store hours may vary
Good News Clinics
Cost: Free for uninsured patients
Location: 810 Pine St. in Gainesville
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
Hall County Health Department
Cost: Prices vary with insurance, $30 without
Location: 1290 Athens St., Gainesville
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday
Riverside Pharmacy
Cost: Free with most insurance, $30 cash without
Location: 935 Green St. NE, Gainesville
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday
Reporter Megan Reed contributed to this article.