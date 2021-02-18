Hall outpaces surrounding counties on vaccine distribution as new mass vaccine sites announced

ATLANTA — Georgia is opening up four mass vaccination sites to inoculate people against COVID-19, with locations chosen to try to increase the lagging share of Black and Latino residents who are getting the shots.

Gov. Brian Kemp said at a news conference Thursday the sites will be up and running on Monday. They will be in Albany, Macon, Habersham County and at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

The state is also rolling out a registration website, myvaccinegeorgia.com , that will let people register for the sites. The state is currently limiting the vaccine to medical workers, emergency workers, nursing home residents and people 65 and older, but people outside those categories can also sign up on the website to be notified when it's their turn.

Kemp and other state officials have been continually asked when the state will consider adding more people to the eligible list for the vaccine or move to the 1B phase of the rollout, which would include essential workers.

Northeast Georgia Health System officials said they are awaiting info from the state on how the rollout beyond the current 1A+ eligibility will be handled.

District 2 Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer said Kemp and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will be in charge of that decision.

Kemp spoke on Monday, Feb. 15, in Gainesville regarding vaccine distribution in the Latino community and the broader poultry industry.

“The poultry industry (food production and supply) is part of the essential workers identified in Phase 1B,” Palmer wrote in an email. “As such, public health, as well as other providers in the area, will work with essential businesses to vaccinate workers when the time comes to do so.”

Although Georgia doesn't list an identifiable race for about 16% of people who have been vaccinated, the numbers that are available suggest that Black and Hispanic residents are significantly less likely to be getting shots than White people. Kemp said the site near the airport was aimed at predominantly African American Clayton County, where vaccine numbers are lagging, while the one in Habersham County will serve an area with a large Latino population concentrated in chicken processing plants.

The initial goal is for the sites to administer a combined 22,000 vaccines a week, with the ability to increase capacity when additional supplies become available.