NGHS’ staffing capacity brink pushed back as it prepares for mobile unit, extra workers

With plans to take on a mobile medical unit and more health care workers, Northeast Georgia Health System said its model now predicts it will reach its staffing capacity May 22.



The Times previously reported on April 22 that the model used by NGHS predicted a May 4 staffing capacity brink.

The model being used is called COVID-19 Hospital Impact Model for Epidemics and was developed by the Predictive Healthcare team at the University of Pennsylvania’s school of medicine.

NGHS officials have been working with the model for several weeks, projecting the number of new COVID-19 admissions each day along with the hospital census of COVID-19 patients.

NGHS spokesman Sean Couch said the health system is still expecting to receive resources from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency for a mobile medical unit.

The plan is for the resources to arrive on May 14 and be operational May 18.

While the original plan was for this unit to serve as an ICU unit, Couch said Thursday, April 30, the plan has changed as of now to operate as 20 traditional medical beds.

“It’s going to move into a concrete slab that’s going to be poured in that gravel lot next to the north patient tower,” he said.

Couch said hospital staff are trying to make space within the Gainesville hospital to convert into an additional 24 ICU beds.



