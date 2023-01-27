Medical office park could come to this Thompson Bridge Road site

If all goes as the health system hopes, construction could start this spring or summer on the building, with opening possibly happening in 2024.

Medical Plaza 1 would serve as the new home of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Thompson Bridge, which would move from its current location at 1856 Thompson Bridge Road.

It would “still provide the same primary care and weight loss services that patients know and love,” a NGHS press release states. “The future location will also offer gynecology services.”

“Having a new space that will accommodate our patients even better than our practice does now will be such a welcomed change,” said Dr. Christy Wagner, a longtime physician at the clinic. “I’m excited to see our practice grow along with Thompson Bridge Medical Park so we can care for more people in this area.”

Thompson Bridge Medical Park is planned to be a mixed-use office park developed in several phases.

A mixture of one-and two-story buildings with a total of 200,000 square feet may eventually fill the park.

“We’re excited that patients in our Thompson Bridge practice will have a new, larger facility, but more importantly, we’re looking forward to having the staff and space to welcome new patients, too,” said Dr. Katie Dudas, who also practices at NGPG Thompson Bridge.

The proposed park is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Feb. 6, as NGHS is seeking to rezone the property for a mixed-use office-institutional park.

The board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action on March 9.