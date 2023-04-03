The latest on planned long-term rehabilitation center in Gainesville

State approval has been given to a new long-term physical rehabilitation center at 2500 Limestone Parkway in Gainesville.
Construction of the $62 million building is expected to begin later this year.
Northeast Georgia Health System and Lifepoint Rehabilitation are teaming up to build the 40-room, 61,000-square-foot center, which is expected to open in 2025.
The project involves tearing down the old J & J Foods, which had operated a grocery store at the site between 2005 and 2018. When it closed, the store was known as The Market on Limestone.
Inpatient rehabilitation services have been offered since 1989 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, which has a 24-bed unit.
The new facility will feature a wing for brain injury and stroke patients, and a therapy suite including a gym, private rooms and a cooking room. It also will have an Activities of Daily Living therapy apartment and rehabilitation equipment, according to an NGHS press release on Monday, April 3.
The facility will provide intensive nursing, physical, occupational and speech pathology services for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, brain or spinal cord injury and other debilitating illnesses or injuries.
Lifepoint Rehabilitation will manage the day-to-day operations.
“We’re so excited that this partnership will not only increase availability of this kind of care in the region, but it will also improve the patient experience and expand the kinds of therapies we can offer — closing a gap in the care continuum, so patients can get the care they need close to home,” said Kevin Matson, vice president of oncology, orthopedic and rehabilitation services for NGHS.
“We are passionate about bringing our evidence-based framework for providing high-quality rehabilitation care to more communities, and we look forward to working alongside Northeast Georgia Health System as we advance our mission of making communities healthier,” said David Stark, vice president of operations for Lifepoint Rehabilitation.