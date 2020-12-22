‘It’s exhausting’: NGMC resident physician reflects on the challenges of the pandemic as number of cases rise locally

NGHS has set up an overflow treatment space in a gym at Laurelwood, a mental health facility on the Gainesville campus. The Gainesville hospital also has a 20-bed mobile unit near the North Tower, and the Gainesville and Braselton hospitals have tents outside the emergency departments for extra space.

Salcin said the limited bed space is concerning for all patients and providers, whether a patient has COVID-19 or not.

“I think what people fail to realize, is yes, there’s a pandemic going on, but there are also people who are suffering from medical events that happen every day — strokes, heart attacks, car accidents, things like that, that require hospital care,” she said. “… We’re running out of beds. We’re running out of beds here for people both with COVID and with other day-to-day things that we treat in a hospital setting.”

The pandemic has brought uncertainty and stress to the lives of health care workers both inside and outside the hospital, she said.

“We all feel like we’re working under very unsure conditions. Personally, I know that every day when I go into work, I don’t know, is this the day that I’m going to get COVID? Is this the day that I’m going to go to work and go home and I’m going to make my husband sick, or my family members sick?” she said. “That has really severe mental and emotional consequences. To have that kind of drag on and on for month after month, it’s exhausting.”