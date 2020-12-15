‘It was a lot.’ Gainesville woman to share at State Capitol ceremony about about having COVID-19, caring for family with virus

In June, Maria del Rosario Palacios of Gainesville quarantined herself in a room with her COVID-19 positive mother, looking after her night and day.
“As I was sick (with COVID), I cared for her, and she was bed-ridden most days,” Palacios said. “She suffered a stroke. It was a scary time, and she didn’t just fear dying, but dying alone.”
Both Palacios and her mother, Ana Mazanarez, have since recovered; however, not at the same rate.
Palacios said Mazanarez was hit the hardest and still hasn’t been healthy enough to return to her job in the poultry industry.
Before she contracted COVID-19, Palacios said her grandfather died from the same virus in April.
“It was difficult,” she said. “It was a lot.”
Two of Palacios’ three kids fell ill in July, showing symptoms of COVID-19 like lack of taste, fever and flu-like symptoms. Palacios said they were unable to get tested at the time, so she separated them from her youngest daughter and helped them during their recovery.
“For me, it’s so personal to share about my experience, and how it felt to think about potentially losing my mother,” she said. “If that wasn’t scary enough, what I experienced with my kids was 10-times scarier.”
At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, Palacios will join other members of COVID Survivors for Change — a nationwide network of COVID-19 survivors and families affected by the virus — to remember those in Georgia who have lost their lives to COVID-19. In Georgia, there are 9,218 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 as of Dec. 14, including 200 in Hall County.
The event, which will be livestreamed from the Georgia State Capitol, can be viewed virtually by visiting COVID Survivors for Change’s Facebook page.
Rep. Lucy McBath will join the stream by video, followed by Carol Lewis of Conyers, whose Korean War veteran father died of COVID-19 at age 86, and Palacios.
Palacios said the virtual ceremony will not only honor the people lost to the pandemic but serve as a reminder that “we don’t need to lose more folks. We can build better systems that provide relief.”
With the holiday season in full swing, Palacios encourages people to slow down, remember those they’ve lost to COVID-19 and think of the part they can play in saving others’ lives.
“You can’t turn back time, but you can prevent others from having to go through the same thing,” she said. “We can do that by making sure people have much better access to health care, people have much better access to jobs that will let them take time off so they’re not exposing others, and do so without becoming homeless.”
COVID-19 Remembrance Ceremony and Memorial
What: Georgia members of COVID Survivors for Change will honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19 in Georgia and those affected by the pandemic
When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16
Where: Livestreamed from Georgia State Capitol, viewable on COVID Survivors for Change’s Facebook page
More info: covidsurvivorsforchange.org