‘It was a lot.’ Gainesville woman to share at State Capitol ceremony about about having COVID-19, caring for family with virus

In June, Maria del Rosario Palacios of Gainesville quarantined herself in a room with her COVID-19 positive mother, looking after her night and day.



“As I was sick (with COVID), I cared for her, and she was bed-ridden most days,” Palacios said. “She suffered a stroke. It was a scary time, and she didn’t just fear dying, but dying alone.”

Both Palacios and her mother, Ana Mazanarez, have since recovered; however, not at the same rate.

Palacios said Mazanarez was hit the hardest and still hasn’t been healthy enough to return to her job in the poultry industry.

Before she contracted COVID-19, Palacios said her grandfather died from the same virus in April.

“It was difficult,” she said. “It was a lot.”

Two of Palacios’ three kids fell ill in July, showing symptoms of COVID-19 like lack of taste, fever and flu-like symptoms. Palacios said they were unable to get tested at the time, so she separated them from her youngest daughter and helped them during their recovery.