How COVID-19 has affected Northeast Georgia Health System finances

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northeast Georgia Health System has seen a decline in admissions at its hospitals, which has led to an expected revenue loss of $200 to $250 million through September.



NGHS is eliminating 81 positions, furloughing 27 employees and reducing some employees’ hours through September, CEO Carol Burrell said in a statement Friday. The system is also freezing recruitment for 167 open positions.

The system has seen reductions in patient volumes in all departments, including 50% in the emergency department, 70% in outpatient surgery and up to 100% in outpatient rehabilitation and some physician practices, Chief Financial Officer Brian Steines said. NGHS fell 15% short of expected admissions in March, 29% short in April and was projected to fall 21% short in May as of May 27.

