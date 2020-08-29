Gainesville woman balancing family life with parents' battle with COVID-19

Already caring for her two young children at home, Dezeree Cook of Gainesville is now looking after her parents, who are both battling COVID-19.



“This is definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to personally deal with,” the 31-year-old woman said in an interview Thursday, Aug. 27.

Cook’s father, 63-year-old Rebel Habgood, is in the ICU at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, where he has been since Aug. 14.

“He’s currently fighting daily for his life,” Cook said. “He’s still in very serious condition.”

And Cook’s mother, 60-year-old Jackie Habgood, was at the hospital from Aug. 15 until Tuesday, Aug. 26, when she returned to her and her husband’s Gainesville home. She has now tested negative for the virus, but her physical challenges remain.

“She is on oxygen,” Cook said. “It’s still very much a struggle for her just to get up and go to the bathroom. What this has done to her lungs is unbelievable.”

The Habgoods began getting sick after Cook’s mother returned from a trip to South Georgia on Aug. 8.