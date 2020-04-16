Gainesville man in hospice has battled through COVID-19

A smoker for five decades who is now in hospice battling liver cancer, Rickey Hedger should have been another grim COVID-19 statistic.



“If (the coronavirus) should have taken anybody, it should have taken him,” said his daughter, Jessica Leach, who is helping to take care of her father.

Instead, the Gainesville man is believed to have recovered from the coronavirus, maybe even without showing symptoms, she said.

Hedger, 67, did have a low-grade fever at one point, but that may have been related to an infection he had. Otherwise, “he hasn’t any respiratory issues or anything,” Leach said.

What prompted Hedger to get tested was one morning recently, “he was very, very lethargic, not very responsive, didn’t know what was going on, so I had to call the EMTs,” she said.

“He was very dehydrated, so that could have been why he was so lethargic,” Leach said.

Hedger was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“He was there for a week and a half and was in a negative pressure room the whole time,” Leach said.

Negative pressure rooms do not allow air to escape the room, preventing airborne contaminants from spreading.

Hedger then was allowed to return home, where he was quarantined until Sunday, April 12, Leach said.

“There’s a hospice nurse who comes in about two times a week unless we need her more,” she said.