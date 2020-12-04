Drug Free Hall forum to help people ‘find hope in this time of isolation’

As Hall County is experiencing an increase in COVID cases, Jordan Hussey said she and the members of the Partnership for a Drug Free Hall are trying to help people “find hope in this time of isolation.”



“During this time of isolation, people who haven’t necessarily struggled with mental health and substance use in the past may find themselves during this time disconnected, maybe drinking more during the day or may be experiencing a lot of depression or other mental health challenges as a result of just being away from their people,” said Hussey, who is the executive director of the Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr. Recovery Center.

The partnership is hosting a virtual forum called “Hope in Recovery” with the intention to inform the public at large about some of the tools the recovery community has used for years to get and stay well.