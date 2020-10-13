Doctor named to lead upcoming OB/GYN residency program at NGHS

A residency program in obstetrics and gynecology is one step closer to reality at Northeast Georgia Medical Center with the hiring of a director for the program.

Dr. Francis Nuthalapaty was announced in a Tuesday, Oct. 13, news release as the leader for the newest Graduate Medical Education specialty at the Gainesville hospital.

Northeast Georgia Health System will apply for accreditation for the OB/GYN residency program, which it hopes to have up and running July 2022. The four-year OB/GYN program will host four to six residents per year.

NGHS also plans to apply for emergency medicine and psychiatry specialties and already has new programs in internal medicine, general surgery and family medicine in operation. The health system hopes to have six specialties total by 2024.

“Women are often the champions of health for their families,” Nuthalapaty said in a news release from NGHS. “This residency program will have a significant impact not only on the health of women in our community but also on their parents, spouse, and children. I am thrilled to be a part of this important work.”

Nuthalapaty’s qualifications include the following:

Fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at the University of Alabama in Birmingham

Completed obstetrics and gynecology residency at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa., where he also served as chief resident

Medical Doctorate from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago

Seven-year honors program in medical education at Northwestern University, during which he also earned his Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from the university’s McCormick School of Engineering in Evanston, Ill.

“Nuthalapaty offers not only fellowship level clinical knowledge, but also the recognized expertise in medical education to train excellent physicians,” said Dr. John Delzell, vice president of Medical Education for Northeast Georgia Health System and designated institutional official for NGMC.

Nuthalapaty will continue to practice at The Longstreet Clinic in Gainesville. He is passionate about caring for women with complex conditions during and after pregnancy, according to the news release, and “understands that every woman has a unique background that encompasses not only her world view, but also her health needs, and focuses on providing compassionate and culturally sensitive care.”