Braselton Cancer Center is ‘one stop’ center for cancer care in South Hall

Breast cancer is never a good diagnosis, but at least Jan Clark didn’t have to travel far for radiation therapy.

The 68-year-old went through a month of radiation therapy at the Braselton Cancer Center, which opened June 28 in Medical Plaza 1 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton campus in South Hall.

“I like to think I don’t have it anymore just because the area that was cancerous was removed and the radiation was just to make sure that no little cells happen to drop along the way somewhere during the surgery,” Clark said.

The center has given residents of the fast-growing area another, closer option for a variety of cancer treatments, as doctors see the center as a “one stop resource” for cancer care.

“We run a pretty busy clinic,” said Dr. Malay Rao, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group’s primary radiation oncologist in Braselton.

The center combines Longstreet Clinic’s Medical Oncology and Hematology and NGPG’s Radiation Oncology.