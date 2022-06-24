Zaxby’s, Clipper hope to open at same time in Gainesville. When that might happen

Area residents may soon have a new place to grab chicken for the family and gas for your car.

As neighbors on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville, Zaxby’s restaurant and Clipper convenience store are aiming to open around the same time — late July.

The two will even share a driveway at their location between Enota Avenue and Christoper Drive.

“That’s what we’re shooting for,” said Greg McElroy of Zaxby’s. “(Clipper) wants to open July 18. That’s pushing it pretty close for me.”

The restaurant is mostly finished, but parts of the parking lot need more work.

“We’re waiting on concrete, like everybody else,” McElroy said.

Steve Hall of Clipper agreed.

“It’s been a bit of a process, with some of the supply chain issues. Concrete has been hard to get and is in short supply,” he said.

The development has marked something of a business turnover in the area.

Zaxby’s closed down its Riverside Drive store, where it had taken over an old Wendy’s restaurant location, to build at the new spot off Thompson Bridge Road. The new location is at a site that had stood vacant since a Long John Silver’s restaurant was destroyed by fire in 2012.

And once the new Clipper opens, a store it owns at 1180 Thompson Bridge Road will close.

“I don’t know if it will be the exact day we open (the new story), but it will pretty much be simultaneously,” Hall said.